Coutee hopes TD celebration goes viral

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - It might of been for only one-yard but the touchdown call to Keke Coutee with 13:45 left in the first half of the Sunday night game against the Cowboys will always be special to the former Lufkin Panther.
The play would be the only touchdown for the Texans and it was a big won as the team would win 19-16 in over time.
“We were one team,” Coutee said. Everyone came toghter and fought for the victory."
After scoring, Coutee did what most do and that was celebrate. Good thing for him is that there is plenty of material to use when the hit song at the time is “In my Feelings” by Drake where he ask,"Kiki, so you love me?'"
“I just did the kiki challenge for a little bit because I was at home. Hopefully that went viral. I am trying to go viral.”
Coutee is starting to get love from the fans with two record setting weeks where he passed a debut game reception record set by Andre Johnson and a reception record through two games by DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins though is not surprised f the past two weeks for the rookie.
“Keke is balling," Hopkins said post game. "I knew from the first day he came in here he played with confidence, he walked around the building like he’s been here before. You wouldn’t know he’s a rookie if you talked to him. He’s mastering this offense. He’s further ahead than I was in my first year in this offense. But, that’s how great he wants to be.”
