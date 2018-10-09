Days later, high school coach still amazed at generosity of Brandon Belt

HUDSON, TX (KTRE) - Days after getting a new boat from Brandon Belt, Hudson High School Head Baseball Coach Glen Kimble is still amazed.
“It was just something he did to honor something he said in high school,” Kimble said. “I wish there was some thing I could do for him. When someone does something like that what do you do?”
The San Francisco Giant gifted the boat to Kimble on Friday. It was the end of a statement Belt made to Kimble when he played for him in high school.
“It all started back in 2005,” Kimble said. “I would come in from weekend fishing tournaments and Brandon would ask how I did. I said, ‘Not good. My boat stopped working so I had to get towed in.’ He would then say, ‘Awe man coach. Don’t worry. When I make it to the major leagues, I am going to buy you a boat.’”
The whole experience caught Kimble off guard on Friday as he rode in a golf cart across school property to afternoon practice.
“I drove up on it and my attention was on the field because I did not see any of the players practicing,” Kimble said. “I didn’t see the truck. I didn’t see the boat. I didn’t see anything. I was looking at the field then I saw a group of people and I thought they were taking a picture. I saw Brandon and the boat and then I went into shock.”
Kimble pointed out that this had been tried before by the All-Star and World Champion winner but Kimble always told him to never buy him anything. Kimble said that the way Brandon and his wife were raised it is no surprise that he did this or the other countless and unspoken charitable acts he has done in both East Texas and the Bay Area.
“He helps people all the time,” Kimble said. “He does it freely. I have never seen a pro athlete just give his time. He will stop for every kid that wants to talk to him. He has done this the whole time he has been up. This is not just the first year.”
