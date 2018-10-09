Days later, high school coach still amazed at generosity of Brandon Belt

Days later, high school coach still amazed at generosity of Brandon Belt
SF Giant Brandon Belt presents a 2019 Bass Cat boat to his former high school coach Glenn Kimble.
By Caleb Beames | October 8, 2018 at 9:02 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 9:02 PM

HUDSON, TX (KTRE) - Days after getting a new boat from Brandon Belt, Hudson High School Head Baseball Coach Glen Kimble is still amazed.

“It was just something he did to honor something he said in high school,” Kimble said. “I wish there was some thing I could do for him. When someone does something like that what do you do?”

The San Francisco Giant gifted the boat to Kimble on Friday. It was the end of a statement Belt made to Kimble when he played for him in high school.

“It all started back in 2005,” Kimble said. “I would come in from weekend fishing tournaments and Brandon would ask how I did. I said, ‘Not good. My boat stopped working so I had to get towed in.’ He would then say, ‘Awe man coach. Don’t worry. When I make it to the major leagues, I am going to buy you a boat.’”

The whole experience caught Kimble off guard on Friday as he rode in a golf cart across school property to afternoon practice.

Glen Kimble

Hudson Athletic Director and Hudson Baseball Coach of 19 years, Glen Kimble, was presented a brand new Bass Cat Cougar, courtesy of one of his former players, Brandon Belt. Brandon plays MLB for the San Francisco Giants, and he told Coach Kimble 9 years ago, if he makes it in the big leagues, he would buy his Coach a new boat. Coach Kimble told him "you just make it in the big leagues and we will worry about the boat later". Well, Brandon did his part, and surprised his Coach with a 2019 Bass Cat today in front of students, faculty, family, and the current Hudson Baseball Team! This just goes to show you that there is still good in this world! I have personally known Coach Kimble for 25 years and I can tell you he is a GREAT man, husband, father, and Coach! He deserves this as much as anyone and Brandon followed through on a promise made a long time ago. We at Ross Motorsports would like to thank Richie Crenshaw for organizing this event and would like to thank Brandon Belt for giving back to his community, and making sure his Coach could enjoy what he loves to do. FISHING! Ryan Williams General Manager

Posted by Ross Motorsports Boats & Motors on Friday, October 5, 2018

“I drove up on it and my attention was on the field because I did not see any of the players practicing,” Kimble said. “I didn’t see the truck. I didn’t see the boat. I didn’t see anything. I was looking at the field then I saw a group of people and I thought they were taking a picture. I saw Brandon and the boat and then I went into shock.”

Kimble pointed out that this had been tried before by the All-Star and World Champion winner but Kimble always told him to never buy him anything. Kimble said that the way Brandon and his wife were raised it is no surprise that he did this or the other countless and unspoken charitable acts he has done in both East Texas and the Bay Area.

“He helps people all the time,” Kimble said. “He does it freely. I have never seen a pro athlete just give his time. He will stop for every kid that wants to talk to him. He has done this the whole time he has been up. This is not just the first year.”

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.