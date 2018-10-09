Days later, high school coach still amazed at generosity of Brandon Belt

Hudson Athletic Director and Hudson Baseball Coach of 19 years, Glen Kimble, was presented a brand new Bass Cat Cougar, courtesy of one of his former players, Brandon Belt. Brandon plays MLB for the San Francisco Giants, and he told Coach Kimble 9 years ago, if he makes it in the big leagues, he would buy his Coach a new boat. Coach Kimble told him "you just make it in the big leagues and we will worry about the boat later". Well, Brandon did his part, and surprised his Coach with a 2019 Bass Cat today in front of students, faculty, family, and the current Hudson Baseball Team! This just goes to show you that there is still good in this world! I have personally known Coach Kimble for 25 years and I can tell you he is a GREAT man, husband, father, and Coach! He deserves this as much as anyone and Brandon followed through on a promise made a long time ago. We at Ross Motorsports would like to thank Richie Crenshaw for organizing this event and would like to thank Brandon Belt for giving back to his community, and making sure his Coach could enjoy what he loves to do. FISHING! Ryan Williams General Manager