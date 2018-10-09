Dez goes after Cowboys following loss to Texans

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - You are not always guaranteed a win when the Cowboys step on the field but it is almost a certain guarantee that you will see"Twitter Gold" when they do.
That last part coming from former Dallas Cowboy wide receiver Dez Bryant. Bryant has been vocal on social media all season. SUnday night his former team lost in overtime to the Houston Texans. After the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did his weekly post game chat with 105.3, the Fan.
“I’d love to have No. 1 receivers,” Jones said. “You have to get those when the opportunities are there. Hopkins is tremendous. He made the plays out there that made a lot of difference.”
Bryant did not hold back.
Bryant has reportedly turned down multiple deals with the Ravens and Browns. Last week, the Lufkin native said he was battling anxiety attacks and depression but was getting back to work. In the days that followed, Bryant posted several workout videos on social media. He claimed that he would be ready to play soon and if it were up to him he would love to go back to Dallas.
