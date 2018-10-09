First Alert Weather Day This Afternoon and Evening

Mostly cloudy through the afternoon with a chance for a few afternoon showers. Temperatures today will still be above average in the mid 80s. The likely chance for rain will come this evening along the cold front that will move through East Texas. A First Alert Weather Day for this evening as some of the thunderstorms could become strong to severe along the cold front. Gusty, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the main threats with these storms. The rain will be ending by tomorrow morning with clearing skies through the afternoon. Cooler air filters in with temperatures only reaching the upper 70s for Wednesday afternoon. Lots of sunshine for the end of the week with a couple of beautiful, fall-feeling days. Temperatures will be in the 50s during the morning hours and only reach the mid 70s each afternoon for Thursday and Friday. Clouds increase again this weekend ahead of another cold front. Slight chances for rain increase from Saturday to Sunday and temperatures behind this front will fall into the 60s for afternoon highs.