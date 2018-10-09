FM 841 bridge construction scheduled to finish soon

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX - Since the beginning of summer, crews have been working to expand a bridge between Lufkin and Huntington.
The project was set to be completed in August, but rainy weather has caused delays.
“The forever closed bridge. It just seems like it because I live here I guess. And going around 69 instead of going right into town here is an inconvenience,” said Roy Simmons, a resident, as he joked about calling the FM 841 bridge the ‘forever closed bridge.'
Simmons said it’s an inconvenience for him to get to Lufkin, living closer to the Huntington side of the bridge and having to deal with US Highway 69 and it’s oncoming traffic.
“It sounds like I’m complaining about nothing but this is like a direct route to the loop, which that is too (referring to US 69) but you don’t have to deal with all that traffic on 69 and in the morning’s it’s hard to get out,” Simmons said.
Crews have demolished the original bridge at Biloxi Creek and constructed a newly designed bridge to widen the road. Although the project was expected to finish in August, TxDOT said bad weather delayed the timetable for completion. In fact, the department said just in September contractors could not work 11 days due to rain or wet conditions.
Another resident living closer on the Lufkin side of the bridge explains how he is for and against the bridge.
“There’s some really positive thing about the bridge being out. There’s hardly any traffic on the road anymore,” said resident Steve Hicks “And I grew up on the property years ago and we like to take walks down there and see what’s going on. You know there’s no traffic. Works out great. But then when we want to go to the lake we have to go around or if I want to pay my water bill I have to go way around. Takes you about 20 minutes circle around to get to the other side.”
TxDOT said contractors are waiting for the prime coat to harden to complete the $1 million project and weather permitting they hope it’s finished in two weeks.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.