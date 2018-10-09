Free flu shots at Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - For the first time in two years, flu shots will be given free of charge at the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches starting tomorrow. It’s a community outreach program that serves a critical purpose.
“We have about 1500 vaccines available to give for ages 4 and up,” said health center’s lead nurse Tikia Calwell. “And if we run out we will be offering a voucher for each person to come by the clinic and get their flu vaccine free of charge."
The SFA future nurses will give the flu shots at the Pineywoods Fair during the hours that all vendor booths are open. The fair will kick-off Wednesday, beginning with KTRE’s can food drive night and is set to run until Sunday.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.