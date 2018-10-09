George Taliaferro, 1st black drafted by NFL team, dies at 91

"I lay awake all night trying to figure ... out ... why ... he wouldn't help me," Taliaferro told the Star. "And it came to me: That for the first 18 years of my life, every day I left my father and mother's house to go to school, they told me two things: 'We love you; you must be educated.' It came to me that the other reason for my being at Indiana University ... on the campus at Bloomington ... Indiana — was to be educated."