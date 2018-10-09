Grapeland ISD employee arrested for continuous sexual abuse

From Grapeland ISD
GRAPELAND, TX (News Release) - Today, Grapeland ISD employee Melissa Singer was arrested for continual sexual abuse. The District believes this is an isolated situation, but encourages anyone who may have additional allegations or information to report to the District and/or law enforcement. The District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement while this matter is pending in the criminal justice system. Due to the sensitive nature of this issue and the privacy rights of the individuals involved, the District will not be making any further comments at this time.
As always, the safety and well-being of our students is the District’s highest priority. We encourage open communication between students, parents and the District, and urge you to report any inappropriate conduct that students witness or experience. School counselors are available at each campus to meet with students to discuss any concerns they have.