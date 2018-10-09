Grapeland ISD employee arrested for continuous sexual abuse

GRAPELAND, TX (News Release) - Today, Grapeland ISD employee Melissa Singer was arrested for continual sexual abuse. The District believes this is an isolated situation, but encourages anyone who may have additional allegations or information to report to the District and/or law enforcement. The District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement while this matter is pending in the criminal justice system. Due to the sensitive nature of this issue and the privacy rights of the individuals involved, the District will not be making any further comments at this time.