Holt 1st with postseason cycle, Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1

Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt connects for a two-run triple against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (Bill Kostroun)
By MIKE FITZPATRICK | October 8, 2018 at 10:31 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 10:37 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Holt became the first player to hit for the cycle in a postseason game and the Boston Red Sox routed the New York Yankees 16-1 on Monday night to grab a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five AL Division Series.

Andrew Benintendi lined a three-run double and Holt tripled home two more in a seven-run fourth inning that quickly turned the latest playoff matchup between these longtime rivals into a laugher. Handed a big early lead, Nathan Eovaldi shut down his former team during New York's most lopsided defeat in 396 postseason games.

Boston battered an ineffective Luis Severino and silenced a charged-up Yankee Stadium crowd that emptied out fast on a night when Red Sox rookie manager Alex Cora made all the right moves. By the ninth, backup catcher Austin Romine was on the mound for New York — he gave up a two-run homer to Holt that completed his cycle.

Game 4 is Tuesday night in the Bronx, where the 108-win Red Sox can put away the wild-card Yankees for good and advance to the AL Championship Series against Houston. Rick Porcello is scheduled to pitch for Boston against CC Sabathia.

Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt (12) motions to the Red Sox dugout after driving in two runs with a triple to right field against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) delivers against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, left, and hitting coach Marcus Thames watch play against the Boston Red Sox from the dugout during the eighth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
New York Yankees' Luke Voit walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
