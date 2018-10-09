Livingston Police Department searching for suspect in at least two robberies

LIVINGSTON, TX (KTRE) - Livingston Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Sunday night.
According to a press release from the department, on October 7, 2018 at approximately 9:48P.M., Livingston Police Department Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Washington Avenue in reference to a robbery that had just occurred.
The press release said upon officers arrival they were advised that a black male had just ran out of the business wearing a mask holding a firearm.
After reviewing the video surveillance recording, officers obtained a clothing description and direction the subject fled from the store.
While still conducting this investigation, the press release said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Houston Street in reference to an additional robbery that had just occurred.
The press release said when officers arrived they were given a description that was consistent with the male suspect from the earlier robbery.
Livingston Police released a picture of a person they are trying to identify. According to police, the photo is not of the actual robbery.
If you know the subject in the photograph and have information on this crime please call the Livingston Police Department 936-327-3117 or Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP. Reference LPD # 18-10-11735
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.