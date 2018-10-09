Lufkin’s Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter to close through Monday

Puppies and dogs most often become infected through airborne exposure (through sneezing or coughing) to the virus from an infected dog or wild animal. The virus can also be transmitted by shared food and water bowls and equipment. Because canine distemper also impacts wildlife populations, contact between wild animals and domestic dogs can spread the virus. Canine distemper outbreaks in local raccoon populations can signal increased risk for pet dogs in the area. The virus can survive in the environment for up to two years in unsanitary conditions and without proper cleaning techniques. This is why vaccinating is so important. Bleaching and thorough cleaning will help kill and sanitize from this virus.