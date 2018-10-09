Nac Memorial Hospital hires financial firm to find money lenders

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors has taken another step in its attempt to pay off an $11-million debt.
Tuesday morning in a special called meeting, there was frank discussion depicting a serious situation.
The board has heard about the district’s serious financial problems time and time again. It doesn’t get any easier. Via cell phone, interim chief financial officer Rhonda McCabe revealed vendor negotiations are breaking down.
“The problem is my vendors just are losing patience with us,” McCabe said. “I’m losing. I’m starting to lose credibility with them.”
Late payments are arranged. When agreements aren't hit, trust is broken.
Via teleconference, bankruptcy attorney Deborah Williamson endorsed Cornerstone Medical & Technology Financing.
“They have contacts in the health care lending industry that have been useful to others in the past and we believe for $2,500 hopefully they can do the same for us and bring us something to consider,” said Williamson, a representative of Dykema.
The board unanimously agreed to enter into an agreement with Cornerstone. Proposals from institutions willing to loan money to a cash-strapped hospital district must be on the board table within two weeks.
“There are groups that will do that and the way this funding works,” King said. “Especially, when we’re looking at an 18-20 month payback.”
The CFO reported the hospital is fine for the next 30 days. It’s the next 45 to 60 days money will be extremely tight. The hospital district needs funds to tie it over until potentially millions in state-federal monies arrive for indigent care expenses.
"In order to leverage those funds you have to put up money in order to pull that money down,” King explained. “And sometimes, we have to put up as much as a million and half to two million dollars.”
Uncertain that amount will be available, the hospital district will enter into an agreement, if necessary, with the City of Beaumont to borrow the money needed for the transfer.
Meanwhile, the board continues to set aside monies each day for payroll which remains untouchable.
The board wants to assure the public the hospital is still serving customers to get them well.
The hospital future is important to a long list of hospital board candidates.
The hospital is hosting two political forums.
The first is October 16. Candidates running for the precinct 2 and 3 positions will talk.
On October 17, six candidates after the at-large position will share their views.
Both forums are at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
