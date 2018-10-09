Taylor Swift’s voting message spurs impressive registration spike, group says

(CNN) - When Taylor Swift talks, her fans listen, and a recent political post by the singer prompted thousands to follow her lead.
According to Buzzfeed, Vote.org said it has seen a significant increase in voter registration since Swift's Instagram post on Sunday.
In the post, the singer threw her support behind two Democrats running for congress in Tennessee.
Swift also encouraged her 112 million Instagram followers to sign up.
In the 24 hours since her post, Vote.org is reportedly up to 65,000 registrations.
In the state of Tennessee, the website said there were 2,811 registrations in September. That increased to 3,582 in October so far, and 2,144 of those were in the last 36 hours, KABC said.
The uptick came just in the nick of time. Tuesday is the deadline to register and still vote in the November elections in many states.
Some of Swift's conservative fans aren't happy about her endorsement of two democrats.
President Trump even weighed in, saying he likes Swift's music "about 25 percent less now."
Mike Huckabee, a media personality, former Arkansas governor and past presidential hopeful, dismissed the impact of Swift’s announcement, saying “it won’t impact election unless we allow 13-year-old girls to vote.”
A Twitter user reminded him that “Everybody who was fifteen when Taylor Swift wrote ‘Fifteen’ is now 25. They can vote.”
