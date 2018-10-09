Video shows man in red allegedly passing counterfeit cash in Lufkin mall

The man shown in this video dressed in red is accused of passing counterfeit money at GNC in Lufkin Mall. The store reported that a black male wearing a red shirt, red shorts, red shoes, and a red hat used counterfeit $50 bills to purchase dietary supplements, including Arsenal, Liporush, and Steel Libido. If you can identify the man, submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by visiting 639TIPS.com, using Crime Stoppers' app (639TIPS.com/app), or calling (936) 639-TIPS. #639TIPS