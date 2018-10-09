Video shows man in red allegedly passing counterfeit cash in Lufkin mall

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin police are looking for a man spotted on surveillance video, allegedly passing counterfeit money to pay for male supplements at GNC.
The man was wearing all red, and allegedly used counterfeit fifty dollar bills to pay for dietary supplements, including Arsenal, Liporush, and Steel Libido. If you can identify this man, call 936-639-TIPS, or visit 639tips.com. Crimestoppers also has an app called 639tips that you may use to submit anonymous tips.
