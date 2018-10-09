Video shows man in red allegedly passing counterfeit cash in Lufkin mall

Police ask for your tips to find him

Video shows man in red allegedly passing counterfeit cash in Lufkin mall
The man was wearing all red, and allegedly used counterfeit fifty dollar bills to pay for dietary supplements.
By Stephanie Frazier | October 8, 2018 at 11:54 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 11:59 PM

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin police are looking for a man spotted on surveillance video, allegedly passing counterfeit money to pay for male supplements at GNC.

Counterfeiter

The man shown in this video dressed in red is accused of passing counterfeit money at GNC in Lufkin Mall. The store reported that a black male wearing a red shirt, red shorts, red shoes, and a red hat used counterfeit $50 bills to purchase dietary supplements, including Arsenal, Liporush, and Steel Libido. If you can identify the man, submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by visiting 639TIPS.com, using Crime Stoppers' app (639TIPS.com/app), or calling (936) 639-TIPS. #639TIPS

Posted by Crime Stoppers on Monday, October 8, 2018

The man was wearing all red, and allegedly used counterfeit fifty dollar bills to pay for dietary supplements, including Arsenal, Liporush, and Steel Libido. If you can identify this man, call 936-639-TIPS, or visit 639tips.com. Crimestoppers also has an app called 639tips that you may use to submit anonymous tips.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.