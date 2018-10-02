Voters to decide on $104M bond proposed by City of Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The City of Longview has a bond election on Nov. 6, and city officials want voters to know how and where they can get information about the propositions, which total $104 million.
The total fund is split up into the three propositions:
- The first proposition would cost around $54 million, and would cover public safety facilities. This would include a new police station, changes to 3 fire stations, upgrades and renovations to Longview’s fire training facility, and renovations to the existing police department.
- The second proposition would cost around $27 million and would cover streets and infrastructure. City spokesperson Shawn Hara said that would include changes to Reel Rd., Fairmont St., infrastructure changes and “street-scaping” along Cotton St., and Mobberly Ave.
- The third proposition would cover city park renovations, and would cost around $24 million. The cost would cover upgrades to Lear Park, Broughton Recreation Center and park, Porter Park, Spring Hill Park, and many others.
Hara said there were many projects that would fall under the proposed bond, and he encouraged voters to visit the city’s website to find a full list of propositions. Hara said if the bond was approved, it would turn into around an 8-cent increase in tax rate, or an $80 yearly tax increase per $100,000 valuation.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.