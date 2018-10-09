A Wet Tuesday Evening to Give Way to Drier Conditions by Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A large complex of showers and thunderstorms will move into the Piney Woods this evening and some of the storms could be on the strong side, containing some torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
Outside of a few lingering showers early Wednesday morning, look for clearing skies to take place as we progress through the day as drier air and a wind shift takes place behind the cold front.
Thursday through Saturday will be our first taste of fall as morning lows dip down into the 50′s and daytime highs top out in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s with some low humidity and refreshing air in place. It will also be dry, with lots of sunshine during the day and clear skies at night, making for a nice treat for East Texas.
A second and stronger cold front looks to arrive on Sunday, bringing in another good chance for some rain showers. Look for an even bigger drop in the temperatures and perhaps some light jacket or sweater weather to return to East Texas as we get into early next week.
