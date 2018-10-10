Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

Gradually clearing skies through the afternoon with a light north breeze. Northerly winds mean drier air so no more high humidity today! Temperatures will reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Lots of sunshine tomorrow with a nice cool, crisp start. Temperatures tomorrow morning will fall into the 50s and then warm into the mid 70s by afternoon. A few more clouds on Friday, but still nice with another cool start. Temperatures on Friday will once again start in the 50s and reach the 70s late in the day.