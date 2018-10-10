Astros ALCS tickets sellout in 3 minutes

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - If you thought selling out two games in Houston for the American League Division Series in 5 minutes was fast then think again.
According to KTRK ABC-13 in Houston it took the Astros just three minutes to sellout Games 3,4 and 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox. Those games will be played next Tuesday, Wendesday and Thursday. Games 1 and 2 will be in Boston on Saturday and Sunday.
Face value on the tickets ranged from $109 for standing room only to $266 for the club level. Accoridng to Stubhub the standing room only tickets are going for $150. Tickets behind home plate would cost you up to $500.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.