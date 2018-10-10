ETX school to participate in nationwide FCA Fields of Faith program Wednesday night

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Fellowship of Christian Athlete Programs around the nation will take part of a special event on Wednesday October 11 called ‘Fields of Faith'. The event is a way to bring community members and others out while the group shares their faith and how it plays a part in sports.
According to the Fields of Faith website:
Fields of Faith is a student led event. Students invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral, rally point where a community can come together.
There are multiple events happening across East Texas. Times may very by school so it is preferred that you call and check on what time it starts.
Diboll Fields of Faith
Lumberjack Stadium
Field Date: October 10, 2018
Hughes Springs
Field Date: October 10, 2018
Troup HS FOF
Address: 927 Arp Drive, Troup, TX, USA, Texas, USA 75789
Field Date: October 10, 2018
Harmony High School Fields of Faith
Address: 9788 Texas 154, Big Sandy, TX, USA, Texas, USA 75755
Field Date: October 10, 2018
Tyler Fields of Faith
Address: Mike Carter Field, West Houston Street, Tyler, TX, USA, Texas, USA 75702
Field Date: October 10, 2018
Eagle Stadium Lindale, Texas
Address: Stadium Drive, Lindale, TX, USA, Texas, USA 75771
Field Date: October 10, 2018
Beckville High School Fields of Faith
Address: 169 Washington St, Beckville, TX, USA, Texas, USA 75631
Fields of Faith-Bulldog Stadium @ Chapel Hill
Address: 13172 Texas 64, Tyler, TX, USA, Texas, USA 75707
Field Date: October 10, 2018
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.