ETX school to participate in nationwide FCA Fields of Faith program Wednesday night
By Caleb Beames | October 9, 2018 at 10:06 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 10:06 PM

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Fellowship of Christian Athlete Programs around the nation will take part of a special event on Wednesday October 11 called ‘Fields of Faith'. The event is a way to bring community members and others out while the group shares their faith and how it plays a part in sports.

According to the Fields of Faith website:

Fields of Faith is a student led event. Students invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral, rally point where a community can come together.

There are multiple events happening across East Texas. Times may very by school so it is preferred that you call and check on what time it starts.

Diboll Fields of Faith

Lumberjack Stadium

Field Date: October 10, 2018

Hughes Springs

Field Date: October 10, 2018

Troup HS FOF

Address: 927 Arp Drive, Troup, TX, USA, Texas, USA 75789

Field Date: October 10, 2018

Harmony High School Fields of Faith

Address: 9788 Texas 154, Big Sandy, TX, USA, Texas, USA 75755

Field Date: October 10, 2018

Tyler Fields of Faith

Address: Mike Carter Field, West Houston Street, Tyler, TX, USA, Texas, USA 75702

Field Date: October 10, 2018

Eagle Stadium Lindale, Texas

Address: Stadium Drive, Lindale, TX, USA, Texas, USA 75771

Field Date: October 10, 2018

Beckville High School Fields of Faith

Address: 169 Washington St, Beckville, TX, USA, Texas, USA 75631

Fields of Faith-Bulldog Stadium @ Chapel Hill

Address: 13172 Texas 64, Tyler, TX, USA, Texas, USA 75707

Field Date: October 10, 2018

