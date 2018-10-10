Finally Feeling Like Fall

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A northerly breeze will usher in our first taste of fall as we round out the week in East Texas. We will clear out the skies and bring the humidity and temperatures down a few notches as we get some cool, crisp air returning to our region for the first time since late spring.
Morning lows from Thursday through Saturday will be in the middle-to-upper 50′s with daytime highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s under mostly sunny skies and low humidity. This will make for some great weather to get outdoors and take in the refreshing air.
We will briefly warm-up this weekend before a second and stronger cold front looks to arrive on Sunday. There will be a 40% chance of showers accompanying this second front and this rain chance looks to linger into early next week as well.
With clouds and a few showers hanging around on Monday, look for daytime highs to stay in the 60′s.
Below normal temperatures will be with us through the middle of next week with chilly mornings giving way to cool afternoons, which means some of you may have to pull out your windbreakers or long sleeves for the first time in several months.
