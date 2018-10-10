Jasper drug raid results in 4 arrests, seizure of guns, $30K worth of drugs

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - SWAT teams from multiple law enforcement agencies in Jasper County took part in a drug raid on a home in Brookeland early Wednesday morning that resulted in four felony arrests and the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana with an estimated street value of $30,000.
The four people that were arrested include Weldon Ray Brooks, 62, Charles Prentice Howard, 43, Cedric Demond Hunt, 40, and Carl Edward Johnson, 37. All four men were charged with two counts of first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and state-jail felony possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
According to a press release, the Jasper Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant on a home on Circle Drive in the Brookeland area with the assistance of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“The search warrant was a result from a lengthy narcotics investigation conducted by the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division,” the press release stated.
Members of the SWAT team converged on the house, and the four suspects were taken into custody without incident.
During the search of the home, law enforcement officers found large amounts of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, and marijuana in the home and in vehicles on the property. The officers also located a Polaris Ranger side-by-side ATV that was reported stolen from Lumberton and seized six guns.
“Four vehicles that were on the property were impounded and are subject to seizure,” the press release stated. “This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges could be filed at a later date.
At the time that the press release was released, the four suspects had not been arraigned yet.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.