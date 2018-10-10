5 Lufkin, #6 College Station on collision course for Friday

Lufkin, TX (KTRE) - From the moment, the new districts were announced on realignment day in the spring, football experts around the state of Texas had Oct. 12 circled on their calander.
The date marked the third week of district play in 8-5A DI. Right at the top of the list , a possible district championship game between College Station, the defending 5A DII State Champions, and Lufkin, a former 6A team that was one point away from going to the state semi-finals in 2017.
The two teams will meet up at 7:30 pm in College Station. Both teams will go into the game in the top 10 state rankings.
Lufkin will enter the game after a thrilling 41-34 win over Magnolia in week 6 that saw the Panthers go ahead on a Titan Williams run with less than 2 minutes remaining and then a key sack by Deandre Bagley that would guarantee the win for the Pack. The week Prior Lufkin found the turnover bug against Willis, giving up five, but was still able to get the 49-7 win.
“The talk about us easily beating Magnolia came from somewhere else,” Head Coach Todd Quick said. “It didn’t come from us. We saw the film. They were a very good team. They made bug plays all night. They are a well coached team. We were just able to make one more play then them.”
Quick said while people in town may have been looking ahead to the Cougars, his team only started focusing on College Station starting Saturday morning.
On paper, the teams are pretty well evenly matched. Lufkin enters the game at 4-1(2-0) while CSHS comes in at 5-0 (2-0).
Lufkin has put up 238 points this year while only giving up 75. Compare that to the Cougars who have scored 223 while giving up 71 and you can expect to have a good game.
“We have to come out with the mentality that we are dogs too,” Titan Williams said. “We have to show we have competed before and that we can come out and play with any team in Texas. We are tested. We have already played 4 quarter games so we know what it is going to take to get to the end with a win.”
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.