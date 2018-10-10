Lufkin one step closer to providing sober living house for women battling addiction

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - In the city of Lufkin, progress is being made to provide a sober living house, a project that aims to offer help to women that are battling drug addiction.
“When they get out of rehab, we’d like to have a place where they can have a good environment and good house, and that’s what we’re shooting for here,” said Judge Bob Inselmann, District Judge of Angelina County.
The environment is a sober living house for women who are recovering from drug addiction. There, they will be offered resources that will help them acclimate to an addiction-free life. This project is an attempt to overcome the lack of resources for women in Lufkin experiencing drug addiction. Kelley Moore, a volunteer, said the house will enable former addicts to be members of the community again.
A special use permit has been approved by Lufkin Planning and Zoning to get the project underway. Judge Inselmann says that approval is still needed from the Lufkin city council.
“We want to be a good neighbor, and we went to Planning and Zoning and got their approval. Now, we’re awaiting approval from the city council,” Judge Inselmann said. “We are trying to open in the beginning of January of next year. It’s going to take a lot of work, it’s going to take a lot of money, but I think we can do it.”
Judge Inselmann said that people can help by volunteering to sand floors and paint the house, but that the biggest way to help would be to make monetary donations and sponsor a room in the house.
An open house will be held at the sober living house location this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the public is invited to come see the progress of the renovations. The address is 501 Mantooth Avenue in Lufkin.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.