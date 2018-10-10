Lufkin police: Woman told officer she was assaulted at knifepoint

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a report that a woman was assaulted at knifepoint in the 400 block of Timberland Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Lt. David Young with the Lufkin Police Department said that a woman told an LPD officer that she was walking home with her kids just after noon Tuesday when a man approached her and asked her for a lighter or a cell phone. She didn’t have either item, he said.
At that point, the man walked away and approached her again from behind, Young said. The man allegedly held a knife to the woman’s throat and grabbed her breast and buttocks before he fled on foot toward Locke Alley.
The woman suffered a small, minor cut on her neck, Young said.
According to Young, the woman described the suspect as a black man in his late teens or early 20s. The victim also told police the suspect is about 5-foot-11 and has a slender build.
At the time of the alleged assault, the suspect was shirtless, and he was wearing black shorts with blue boxers exposed, Young said.
Young said no arrest has been made in the incident, which is still under investigation.
