Medical examiner testifies during Day 2 of Lufkin murder trial

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A medical examiner from Beaumont testified on Tuesday in the second day of a bench trial of a Lufkin man charged with murder in connection to a shooting death from March 2017.
The bench trial for Timothy Lemond White, 37, is being held in Judge Bob Inselmann’s 217th Judicial District Court. White entered a not guilty plea Tuesday.
The medical examiner explained to the judge that he couldn’t determine if Ronnie Roberts, the victim, was sitting or standing when the shotgun was fired. He did say that the victim was in close range. He guessed that Roberts was anywhere from 18 to 36 inches away from the shotgun when he was shot.
The state presented photographic evidence of the autopsy.
The state rested its case and the defense will present evidence later this afternoon.
According to the death inquest form obtained by East Texas News, Roberts, 46, of Lufkin, died as a result of a shotgun wound on his left side.
A previous story stated that White was taken into custody moments after Lufkin police officers arrived at the Highpointe Plaza apartments off of North John Redditt Drive on March 23, 2017. Witnesses told officers they saw White throw a rifle over a nearby fence shortly after the shots were fired.
Lufkin Police released the 911 call. In the call, the caller stated to dispatch that the person that was dead was killed by accident. In the call, a woman in the background is also heard screaming that Roberts was shot and killed. A man is also screaming, “I didn’t do it."
