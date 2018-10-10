EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live:
A few light showers and some drizzle left over this morning. Mostly cloudy and foggy in many places with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Clearing skies this afternoon with a light north breeze. Northerly winds mean drier air so no more high humidity today. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s this afternoon.
Lots of sunshine tomorrow with a nice cool, crisp start. Temperatures tomorrow morning will fall into the 50s and then warm into the mid 70s by afternoon. A few more clouds on Friday, but still nice with another cool start. Temperatures on Friday will once again start in the 50s and reach the 70s late in the day.
Clouds continue to increase through the weekend with a slight chance for rain on Saturday, but a better chance for scattered showers and thundershowers on Sunday. This rain will be along another cold front moving through East Texas. Some of the rain could linger into early next week and temperatures behind this cold front will drop into the 60s for afternoon highs.
