Funeral for fallen Nacogdoches County deputy pays tribute to his service, friendship

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - On Wednesday, a funeral paid tribute to Nacogdoches County Deputy Brad Jimmerson.
The 20-year law enforcement veteran was killed Friday on Highway 259 when removing debris from the road.
The full-honor funeral included family, friends, and community members.
A grand American flag hanging from the Nacogdoches Fire Department ladder trucks flew gently outside the Stephen F. Austin State University coliseum. The venue was the best place to hold all those paying tribute to Jimmerson, 48. Close to 1000 people gathered.
Some knew him well. The closest were his parents, a brother, and a fiancee.
Bro. Sonny Scarborough spoke of the sadness.
“They got ready and were scheduled to be married. Bless your heart. He’ll be greatly missed by his family, close friends of the thin blue line,” Scarborough said.
Others didn’t know Jimmerson at all. They represented departments such as Houston, Denton, Odessa, and points beyond. They were to say goodbye to one of their own. The honor touched Sheriff Jason Bridges.
“We would like to thank all our law enforcement family for all their support as well. Your phone calls, the letters, and your prayers. We’ve heard them," Bridges said in an emotional, but stoic delivery.
During the Tuesday visitation, a constable and game wardens took calls.
During the funeral, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers covered the call of duty for those to attend the funeral.
Following the tribute, a law enforcement-escorted procession drove University, Starr, and North streets to Sunset Cemetery. The flashing lights went on for miles.
Residents lined the streets. It was a way to say thank you.
Medical helicopters flew above as a tribute.
“This is a very difficult time,” Bridges said. "I know you can imagine. We will never forget him. He will always be with us.”
