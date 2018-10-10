Numbers drawn for $470 million Mega Millions jackpot

(RNN) - Mega Millions announced the winning numbers for its $470 million jackpot Tuesday evening.
The winning numbers are 20, 22, 39, 54 and 60 with the Mega Ball number being 18.
A jackpot winner will match numbers on all five white balls and the Mega Ball. But even if you don’t hit the jackpot, smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers.
For example, matching five white balls without the Mega Ball pays $1 million. Matching four white balls and the Mega Ball will get you $10,000.
More than 1.3 million winning tickets at all prize levels were sold for last Friday night’s drawing.
Since the last jackpot was won on July 24, more than 13 million winning tickets at all prize levels have been sold. Twenty of those were worth at least $1,000,000.
The jackpot odds are not in your favor. You only have a one-in-259 million chance of winning.
If you beat those odds, there’s also a chance someone else will have bought a winning ticket and you’ll have to split your prize.
Three winners split the record $656 million jackpot in March 2012 and two winners split the $648 million prize in December 2013.
A group of 11 office workers in San Jose, CA, who made a “spur of the moment” decision to pool together, beat the odds and won July’s jackpot. They agreed to split the winnings with each other and continue working.
Jackpot winners have a choice to make: cash or annuity. Those who take the cash will receive a one-time lump-sum equal to all the cash in the prize pool.
Those who opt for the annuity will get an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments, each five percent larger than the last.
The $470 million jackpot is the sixth largest in Mega Millions history and the third largest this year. If no winning ticket is found, the jackpot will likely cross the $500 million threshold before the next drawing Friday night at 11 p.m. ET.
Mega Millions is available in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Alabama and Mississippi do not participate.
