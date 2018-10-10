Russian suspect in UK poisoning is hero to his home village

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 video grab file image provided by the RT channel on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, a man identified as Alexander Petrov attends his first public appearance in an interview with the RT channel in Moscow, Russia. Investigative group Bellingcat reported Monday Oct. 8, 2018 on its website that the man British authorities identified as Alexander Petrov is actually Alexander Mishkin, a doctor working for the Russian military intelligence unit known as GRU. The other suspect in the March nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, — Ruslan Boshirov. — is a decorated Russian agent named Anatoliy Chepiga, Bellingcat reported last month. (RT channel video via AP, File)