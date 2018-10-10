Service for fallen Nacogdoches County deputy set Wednesday afternoon

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Services for a Nacogdoches County deputy who died in an auto-pedestrian crash are set for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputy Raymond Bradley Jimmerson died when he was struck by vehicles while attempting to remove debris from a roadway.
Earlier in the week, people paid their respects by - leaving flowers, notes and wreaths at the site of the crash. The wreck occurred on U S. Highway 259, about seven miles north of Nacogdoches near the Camp Tonkawa Road.
Memorial services will be streamed on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for people unable to attend.
“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts for the Jimmerson family and for our law enforcement family,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wedensday at the William R. Johnson Coliseum located at 700 E College St, Nacogdoches, TX 75964 on the Stephen F. Austin State University Campus. Doors will open at Noon and the funeral will start at 2 p.m.
The funeral escort will travel from University Street to Starr Street, and then to North Street and continue on North Street to Sunset Cemetery.
