SFA dominates basketball Preseason Southland All-Conference teams

The forward out of Albuquerque, N.M., posted four double-doubles through the 2017-18 season, two of which came in the Southland Conference Tournament and aided his run to the title of Southland Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player. For the year, Holyfield connected on 54.8-percent of his field goal tries which was the best mark on the team and the third-highest in the Southland Conference. His blocked shots average of 1.3 per game ranked as the ninth-highest in the 13-team league as well.