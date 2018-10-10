SFA dominates basketball Preseason Southland All-Conference teams

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Southland Conference unveiled their preseason All-Conference teams on Tuesday and the Lumberjack program had plenty of representation.
From SFA Athletics:
Three of the individuals responsible for the on-court success of the SFA men’s basketball team last season saw their names listed among the 10 Preseason All-Southland Conference selections which were released by the league office Tuesday morning.
Senior guard Shannon Bogues, senior forward TJ Holyfield and junior guard/forward Kevon Harris each earned spots on the Preseason All-Southland Conference First Team, giving SFA the highest number of preseason all-league picks in the 13-team league. That SFA trio was joined by Southeastern Louisiana senior guard and reigning Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year Marlain Veal as well as Northwestern State senior forward Ishmael Lane on the Preseason All-Southland Conference First Team.
Five other student-athletes - two from Abilene Christian and one each from Houston Baptist, Lamar and Sam Houston State - made up the five-man Preseason All-Southland Conference Second Team.
Few in the Southland could contend with the high-scoring ways of Bogues who latched on to All-Southland Conference Second Team and NABC All-District 23 Second Team accolades by the time the 2017-18 campaign was a matter of record. The high-flying Killeen, Texas, native led SFA in scoring at a clip of 15.4 points per game and became only the ninth player in the 'Jacks' NCAA Division I history to score 500 or more points in a single season.
Bogues' impressive shooting splits of .505/.352/.795 helped him rank third on the team in field goal percentage, fifth in three-point field goal accuracy and tops in free throw percentage. The guard racked up four 30+ point performances which included a season-high 35 in just 27 minutes of action in the 'Jacks' 97-50 decimation of Southland Conference adversary Northwestern State on Feb. 10.
Breaking out in a major way during the 2017-18 campaign, Harris wasted little time in becoming one of the 'Jacks' focal points. The Ellenwood, Ga., product posted double-doubles in each of his first two games of the year and earned a pair of Southland Conference Player of the Week citations before SFA started league action.
One of those Player of the Week accolades came after Harris torched Rice to the tune of a career-best 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field. In the 'Jacks' 81-62 romp over the Owls on Saturday, Dec. 9, Harris connected on eight three-pointers - the third-highest number of three-pointers made in a single game in program history.
For the year, Harris averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on a splendid shooting split of .480/.426/.680. Harris led the 'Jacks and ranked second among all Southland Conference student-athletes in three-point field goal percentage while finishing 11th in the league in scoring and 20th in rebounding.
About to enter his final season in an SFA uniform, Holyfield has already established himself as the program's all-time leading shot blocker but has a great opportunity to climb further up the 'Jacks' all-time charts in both scoring and rebounding before the 2018-19 campaign comes to an end. An All-Southland Conference Third Team and Southland Conference All-Defensive Team choice last season, Holyfield ranked third among SFA's ranks in scoring (12.9 points per game) and led the 'Jacks in rebounding at a mark of 6.4 per outing.
The forward out of Albuquerque, N.M., posted four double-doubles through the 2017-18 season, two of which came in the Southland Conference Tournament and aided his run to the title of Southland Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player. For the year, Holyfield connected on 54.8-percent of his field goal tries which was the best mark on the team and the third-highest in the Southland Conference. His blocked shots average of 1.3 per game ranked as the ninth-highest in the 13-team league as well.
Holyfield posted a trio of outings with 20 or more points last season and joined both the 1,000-point club and the 500-rebound club before closing the books on 2017-18, too.
Bogues, Harris, Holyfield and the rest of the 'Jacks are a little less than one month away from beginning the 2018-19 season. On Tuesday, Nov. 6, SFA begins the season inside William R. Johnson Coliseum by playing host to Texas Wesleyan. Tip-off for SFA's 94th season of basketball has been set for 6:30 p.m.
2018-19 Preseason All-Southland Conference First TeamPlayer | School | Pos. | Class | HometownMarlain Veal | Southeastern Louisiana | G | Sr. | New Orleans, La.Shannon Bogues | SFA | G | Sr. | Killeen, TexasKevon Harris | SFA | G/F | Jr. | Ellenwood, Ga.TJ Holyfield | SFA | F | Sr. | Albuquerque, N.M.Ishmael Lane | Northwestern State | F/C | Sr. | Port Allen, La.
2018-19 Preseason All-Southland Conference Second TeamPlayer | School | Pos. | Class | HometownJosh Ibarra | Houston Baptist | C | R-Sr. | Angleton, TexasJalone Friday | Abilene Christian | C | Jr. | Oklahoma City, Okla.Josh Nzeakor | Lamar | F | Sr. | Mesquite, TexasJaren Lewis | Abilene Christian | F | Sr. | Orlando, Fla. Marcus Harris | Sam Houston State | G | Sr. | San Antonio, Texas
Ladyjack senior Chanell Hayes being selected to the Second Team in the release. Hayes, a native of Texarkana, Texas, figures to be a cornerstone for the ‘Jacks in the upcoming season and is the team’s top returning scorer and rebounder. Hayes’ first season as a full-time starter last season saw the 5-11 guard put up averages of 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 threes per game, helping the 'Jacks accumulate 25 wins for the second straight season.
It was also the program’s 32nd 20-win season in the 50thseason of competition, and culminated in a bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) for the fifth time in program history. Making her first appearance on the Preseason All-Conference Team, Hayes earns her second conference nod after being named an All-Conference Honorable Mention for her 2017-18 efforts. Hayes was one of ten conference players selected among the First and Second Teams, which contain athletes from eight conference members.
Of the ten selections, seven were automatic selections and three were chosen by the league’s coaches. Lamar saw a pair of athletes named to the First Team, joined by Cassidy Barrios of Nicholls, Breanna Wright of Abilene Christian and Imani Robinson of incarnate Word. Filling out the rest of the Second Team alongside Hayes was Amanda Johnson of Houston Baptist, Kamry Orr of Central Arkansas, Tykeria Williams of Nicholls and Emma Young of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. 2017 Southland Tournament champ Nicholls was the only team besides Lamar to have multiple players on the Preseason Teams. The Preseason All-Conference Team Polls will be announced at the start of the Southland Conference Basketball Media Day on October 10th, 2018.
Southland Conference Preseason All-Conference Teams First Team | School | Position | Class | Hometown Cassidy Barrios – Nicholls – Forward – Raceland, La. Imani Robinson – Incarnate Word – Guard – Junior – Round Rock, Texas Moe Kinard – Lamar – Guard – Junior – New Iberia, La. Chastadie Barrs – Lamar – Guard – Junior – Desoto, Texas Breanna Wright – Abilene Christian – Guard – Junior – Jarrell, Texas Second Team | School | Position | Class | Hometown Chanell Hayes – Stephen F. Austin – Guard – Senior – Texarkana, Texas Kamry Orr – Central Arkansas – Guard – Senior – Little Rock, Arkansas Amanda Johnson – Houston Baptist – G – Senior – Georgetown, Texas Tykeria Williams – Nicholls – Guard – Junior – Montgomery, Ala. Emma Young – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – Forward – Junior – Nicholsville, Ky.
