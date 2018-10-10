SFA lumberjacks favorites to win SLC

The 'Jacks open up the 2018-19 season with a Postseason WNIT matchup at Miami, followed by up to four other tournament games against yet to be determined opponents. From there, the 'Jacks will face Our Lady of the Lake (Nov. 20) and Tulsa (Nov. 24) in a pair of home contests, before heading out to Lubbock to face another “Power 5” opponent in Texas Tech (Nov. 28) to close out the month of November. The 'Jacks open December with three straight home games versus Wiley College (Dec. 1), Montana State (Dec. 6) and Texas Southern (Dec. 15), before traveling to take part in the New Mexico Lobo Invitational before the holiday season (Dec. 19-20). A home contest against Cameron University on December 29 closes out the calendar year and non-conference schedule for SFA, with conference playing kicking off in the first week of January.