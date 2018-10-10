Three people injured in fiery Newton County head-on collision

NEWTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Three people were injured in a fiery head-on collision that occurred on State Highway 63 in near Burkeville in Newton County Tuesday evening.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the two-vehicle wreck at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The preliminary investigation shows that Courtney Jones, 20, of Fort Polk, Louisiana, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet passenger vehicle west on Highway 63 when she tried to pass a slower-moving vehicle and collided with an eastbound 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by Elosiua Insua, of Minnesota.
Upon impact, the Chevrolet caught fire, the press release stated.
Jones and her passenger, 22-year-old Keshaunt Quattlebaum were both taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the press release. Quattlebaum is also from Fort Polk, Louisiana.
Insua was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
“All information is preliminary as troopers continue to investigate this crash,” the press release stated. “There are no additional details available at this time.”
