Affidavit: Jasper woman posted nude photo of another woman on Snapchat

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old woman last weekend in connection to allegations that she circulated a nude photo of another woman on social media without the victim’s knowledge or permission.
Destiny Williams, of Jasper, is still being held in the Jasper County Jail on a state-jail felony invasive visual recording charge. Her bond amount has been set at $7,500.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Jasper County deputy spoke to the victim in the lobby of the sheriff’s office on Aug. 30 in reference to some elicit photos that were put on the internet.
The victim, a 28-year-old woman, told the JCSO deputy that her friends sent her a video of a Snapchat post by Williams that showed the woman fully nude. The deputy was able to confirm that the Snapchat account belonged to Williams.
During the interaction with the JCSO deputy, the victim said that she wished to file charges against Williams.
