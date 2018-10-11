Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live:
Lots of sunshine today and a beautiful afternoon, feeling very fall-like with temperatures in the 70s. Another cool start tomorrow with 50s in the forecast and then cloud cover begins to increase during the day tomorrow with a slight chance for rain in far northern counties.
Chances for rain will increase through the weekend as another cold front approaches the region. That cold front will move through East Texas Sunday, but lingering chances for rain will continue even after the cold front into early next week. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the weekend and then drop into the 60s behind the cold front next week.
Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.