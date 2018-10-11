Back the Nac PAC gathers support for Nacogdoches ISD school bond

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - There is now an organized effort to encourage voters in the Nacogdoches Independent School District to vote yes for a $77.9-million school bond.
It brought Nacogdoches ISD employees, business owners, managers, and parents together to assemble the first of many signs distributed by Back the Nac.
“It is a political action committee,” confirmed Ron Collins, the committee’s treasurer. “It's designed to get the word out on the upcoming bond election."
Back the Nac members are carefully stepping outside their comfort zone into a public display of their political thoughts.
“It becomes a little bit political, and as you know political of anything is very polarizing sometimes,” Collins said.
Proponents of the school bond issue say political involvement is essential.
The last two bond elections failed by a wide margin. Back the Nac reports that building needs, which were validated years ago, are growing.
“Walk into Carpenter where I volunteer,” suggested NISD board member Dr. Tyrrel Grohman. “And see that it’s sure not a pretty picture.”
Back the Nac is wanting to collect $12,000 for the cost of signs. Up until now, the message occurred mostly through social media.
"We’re wanting to see more physical advertising like picket signs and T-post signs and postcards and things such as that,” explained Ray Mitchum, the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce chairman.
In the end, it may be residents and property owners such as Tammy Pritchett who best advocate for the bond. The mother of girls, age 8 and 4, recalls her first impression of Nacogdoches.
“We were told not to go to certain schools," Prichett said. "To try to go to certain schools. It was a little disheartening.”
It's exactly what Back the Nac wants to prevent for other new arrivals.
So far there is no PAC advocating defeat of the bond issue.
A Facebook apge called “NISD Waste” has posted the district presentation on the bond asking readers if it’s dire or greedy.
There are two opportunities this month to hear similar presentations by Superintendent Alton Frailey.
A town hall meeting will be Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at McMichael Middle School.
And Nacogdoches Medical Center is also opening up a forum for its employees to the public. It is Oct. 25, also at 6 p.m.
