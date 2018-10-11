Center house fire causes major damages

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -
Two Shelby County women have lost part of their home following a house fire.
Center County Fire Department received a call around 3:00 a.m. Monday October 8, regarding a house fire located at 516 Cora Street, according to Keith Byndom, Chief of the Center Fire Department.
A neighbor called the fire station claiming she could see flames coming from the house next door.
Center Firefighters quickly responded. After arriving they could see that the fire had already consumed half of the house from the back and went through the roof, according to Chief Byndom.
The Firefighters attempted an interior attack but Chief Byndom noticed the roof was getting weak. Therefore, he ordered his men to pull out.
After retreating outside, they got a latter truck and started fighting the fire from the top.
According to Byndom, the fire appears to have started in the attic and could have been a possible electrical issue.
No one was injured in the fire.
“We were able to protect the houses on each side of it," according to Byndom.
This incident is pending investigation.
