Cool, Crisp Air Feels Good in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the first time since late spring, it feels fantastic to be outdoors thanks to the blue skies, low humidity, and seasonally cool temperatures.
The clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to another chilly night, with overnight lows dropping into the lower-to-middle 50′s.
Friday will be another seasonally cool day, with daytime highs in the upper 70′s under partly sunny skies.
We will briefly warm-up this weekend as clouds will be on the increase before a second and stronger cold front looks to arrive on Sunday. The combination of a cold front and remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Sergio in the Pacific, will yield a 60% chance of rain and a few rumbles of thunder taking place on Sunday.
Behind the cold front, moisture will overrun the cooler air at the surface early next week, which will lead to some chilly, rainy conditions across the Piney Woods.
We could be looking at daytime highs struggling to make it out of the 50′s both Monday and Tuesday due to the cloudy skies and damp conditions.
Below normal temperatures will be with us through the middle of next week with chilly mornings giving way to cool afternoons, which means some of you may have to pull out your windbreakers or long sleeves for the first time since early May.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.