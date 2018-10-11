Diboll’s trip to Coldspring is personal for coach Blake Morrison

“This is the last group that I was associated with so to speak with the seventh graders that are now seniors. Good bunch of kids. They are going to be ready to play Friday night. it is their homecoming. When we get there it is going to be business then after the game it will be personal then we can sit around and talk. We are in this thing for the W’s but when it comes down to it we are all about the Lumberjacks. Whatever happens happens.”