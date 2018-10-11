East Texas man dies in one-vehicle crash in North Dakota’s oil patch

KILLDEER, N.D. (AP) - A Texas man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in North Dakota’s oil patch.
The Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Billy Galloway of Livingston, Texas, was driving a pickup truck that failed to negotiate a curve on a rural Dunn County road and rolled in the ditch about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Galloway died at the scene, about a mile north of Killdeer. A passenger in the pickup was taken to a Dickinson hospital with unspecified injuries.
