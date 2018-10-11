Greece: Strike closes Acropolis, main museums

Tourists pass outside the closed Acropolis ancient site in Athens, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 during a 24-hour strike called by a Greek union representing staff at the country's ancient site. The union accused the Greek government of failing to list publicly-owned properties that have been transferred to a powerful privatization fund created during the country's international bailouts. The banner depicting Acropolis at the entrance reads in Greek ''Not for Sale.'' (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) (AP)