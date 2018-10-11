Groveton PD arrests ,man, woman in connection to ‘severe case of neglience, and abuse’

GROVETON, TX (KTRE) - An officer with the Groveton Police Department arrested a man and a woman on injury to a child and criminal negligence charges in connection to what the police chief described as a “severe case of negligence and abuse” involving two young children.
Marty Martin, 24, and Johnny Long, 20, were both arrested and charged with state-jail felony injury to a child-reckless bodily injury and two counts of state-jail felony abandoning or endangering a child - criminal negligence.
Groveton Police Chief John Raiford said the charges stem back to an incident on Sept. 16. He said one of his officers responded to a call about an intoxicated man walking down Front Street near Martin Luther King apartments with two young children.
Raiford said the Groveton PD officer noticed that the two children, ages 3 and 2 were dirty from head to toe and that they had a “sour smell.” The officer made contact with Long and noticed that he had slurred speech and other indicators of intoxication, and a family member took custody of the children.
A Child Protective Services investigation was conducted the next day, Raiford said. He added that a forensic interview was conducted on Sept. 18, and authorities found bruising on the two children.
Raiford said between the report made by the GPD officer on Sept. 16 and the forensic interview, they had enough information to obtain arrest warrants for Long and Martin.
Officer Alissa White with the Groveton Police Department picked long and Martin up on the warrants in the 200 block of MLK Drive at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“I would call it a severe case of negligence and abuse,” Raiford said.
CPS officials placed the two children in the custody of a family member, the police chief said.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.