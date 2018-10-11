Have 19 hours? World's longest commercial flight takes off

Passengers traveling on Singapore Airlines flights wait at check-in counters where advertisements for the airline's inaugural non-stop flight from Singapore to New York is flashed on screens on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Singapore. The world's longest flight is taking travelers from Singapore to New York. Operated by Singapore Airlines, the city-state's national carrier, the trip will take less than 19 hours. Skipping a stopover in Frankfurt shaves as much as 6 hours off traveling time, the carrier said. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) (AP)