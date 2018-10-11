'Heavenly Bodies' sets heavenly record at Met Museum

FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, an ensemble, created by Yves Saint Laurent in collaboration with the jeweler Goossens for a statue of the Virgin at the Chapel of Notre-Dame de Compassion in Paris, is displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art spring exhibit, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," in New York. The Metropolitan Museum of Art says the just-closed fashion exhibit has broken the record for most-visited exhibition, beating out the massive 1978 King Tut show. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) (AP)