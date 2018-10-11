Hudson, Central dominate Cross Country Meets

HUDSON, TX (KTRE) - Hudson ISD hosted and dominated the 2018 20-4A Cross Country meet.
On the girls side Lady Hornet Kayleigh Wagnon ran away with the race finishing in 12. 19. Her teammate Breanna Lipscomb was 2nd and Hunting ton’s Shalyn Hadnot rounded out the top 3. On the team side, Hudson, Center and Carthage all moved on to regionals.
On the boy’s side Eric Canada finished first with a time of 16.59. Center’s Alex Huerta was in 2nd and Hudson’s Garett Greene came in 3rd. Overall Hudson won the boys race followed by Center and Carthage.
Down in Tyler County, Lake Tejas was the scene of the 21-3A meet where Central won all Varsity and JV Races. On the boys side the Bulldogs swept the podium with Rayce Stephens, Zach Randall and Emanuel Guerrero taking the top three spots. On the girls side Morgan Harmon came in first for Central.
