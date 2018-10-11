Judge finds Lufkin man guilty of manslaughter in March 2017 shooting death

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - An Angelina County district judge found a Lufkin man guilty of manslaughter in connection to the March 2017 shooting death of Ronnie Roberts shortly after the prosecuting and defense attorneys made their closing arguments Thursday morning.
Judge Bob Inselmann found Timothy Lemond White, 37, guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter. White was originally charged with first-degree murder.
Now, a pre-sentencing investigation will take place. White will remain in the Angelina County Jail until the pre-sentencing investigation is completed.
Earlier Thursday, the attorneys for the state and the defense made their closing arguments.
The defense argued that there is conflict in the witnesses’ testimonies. The defense attorney also argued that White and Roberts were best friends and drinking buddies.
In addition, the defense attorney said that White’s wife said her testimony that the shotgun didn’t belong to White and that the shooting was accidental.
The defense attorney said the accidental death of White’s best friend is something that he will have to live with for the rest of his life. He asked the judge for a not guilty verdict.
In turn, the state argued that White denied Roberts immediate aid at the time of the shooting, so he could throw the shotgun away. The prosecutor argued that White’s actions after the incident are more in question after Roberts’ death.
The attorney for the state reminded Inselmann that in the video interview, White told authorities that the shotgun was his and urged the judge to find White guilty.
According to the death inquest form obtained by East Texas News, Roberts, 46, of Lufkin, died as a result of a shotgun wound on his left side.
A previous story stated that White was taken into custody moments after Lufkin police officers arrived at the Highpointe Plaza apartments off of North John Redditt Drive on March 23, 2017. Witnesses told officers they saw White throw a rifle over a nearby fence shortly after the shots were fired.
Lufkin Police released the 911 call. In the call, the caller stated to dispatch that the person that was dead was killed by accident. In the call, a woman in the background is also heard screaming that Roberts was shot and killed. A man is also screaming, “I didn’t do it."
