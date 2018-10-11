KTRE Food Drive says thank you

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - It's now time for us to extend our thank you to East Texans who participated in this year's KTRE Food Drive at the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches.
As we fully expected, hundreds of carnival goers each came loaded down with at least three canned goods. Our volunteers spent several hours loading up the donations. In exchange, donors got a $5 discount on all-you-can-ride arm bands.
This morning, food banks in Nacogdoches County patiently helped one another load up their trucks and trailers with the needed food.
The community service is paying off in a big way.
“We’re able to collect can goods for four different food pantries in our area," said Victoria Hutto, an account executive with KTRE. "Nacogdoches HOPE, Godtel Ministries, Harvest House, and the Cushing Food Pantry. It was a huge success this year. We collected almost 70 boxes of can goods for our community.”
The Pineywoods Fair continues through Sunday at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center.
