Lufkin police investigating theft of ATV, trailer

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a report that an ATV and a trailer were stolen from a man’s house sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
According to the Lufkin Police Department’s media report, the man said the ATV and trailer were stolen from the front yard of his home in the 100 block of August Lane sometime between 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
The alleged incident is being investigated as state-jail felony theft between $2,500 and $30,000.
