Man who pointed BB gun at drivers on U.S. 59 arrested by Angelina County deputies

ANGELINA COUNT, TX (KTRE) - Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 55-year-old man on a deadly conduct charge after he pointed what looked like “long gun” at passing vehicles on U.S. Highway 59 North Wednesday evening.
William Glen Drysdale, of Lufkin, was arrested and charged with Class A misdemeanor deadly conduct. He was released from the county jail Tuesday after he posted bail on a bond amount of $1,500.
According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office media report, about 20 law enforcement units from area agencies responded to a report of a man with a gun on the side of Highway 59 North.
“Subject was wearing an orange reflective vest and pointing a long gun at passing vehicles,” the media report stated. “As officers arrived, subject would point the weapon at the patrol vehicles.”
Because the law enforcement officers on the scene thought deadly force by the suspect was imminent, they stopped the north and southbound lanes of traffic a safe distance away from the man, the media report stated.
The man, who was later identified as Drysdale, allegedly continued to point the weapon at the approaching law enforcement officers.
“Officers were able to use various patrol units as cover and concealment and were able to maneuver closer to suspect,” the media report stated. “As suspect pointed his long gun toward a deputy the deputy raised his handgun to suspect.”
At that point, Drysdale dropped the gun, the media report stated.
ACSO deputies then advanced on Drysdale and took him into custody without any further incident, the media report stated. They found that the gun was a Daisy Red Rider BB gun.
Drysdale was then taken to the county jail.
