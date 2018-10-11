Nacogdoches jury sentences man who beat, stabbed, shot victim to life in prison

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches County jury sentenced a Chandler man to life in prison without parole after they found him guilty of capital murder in connection to an April 2017 case in which he beat, stabbed, and shot the victim.
A Nacogdoches jury found Lester Butcher guilty of capital murder and then quickly passed down the sentence Thursday afternoon.
The death inquest states James Glen Steitler, 40, suffered shotgun wounds to the forearm, chest, hand and chin, blade wounds to the neck, shoulder, and forearm, and blunt impact to the head and arm.
According to the arrest affidavit, deputies responded to the 3200 block of County Road 817 on April 9, 2017, and found Steitler dead.
A witness told investigators that Lester Butcher, 54, showed up at Butcher's brother's house and said, "We don't have to worry about that [expletive] again, his [expletive] is dead."
Another witness in Henderson County said they saw Butcher arrive in the county covered in blood and they said Butcher had burned his clothing "and additional items possibly related to this incident."
Investigators with Henderson County went to the location where Butcher was reported to have been, and the homeowner gave consent to search the property and reported finding a shotgun, according to the affidavit.
Steitler's mother said Steitler and Butcher had been arguing over a land dispute and money Steitler had paid Butcher for work which was never completed.
Butcher was arrested on the charge on April 10 in Henderson County.
